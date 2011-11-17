WOW: Google Activates More Than Half A Million Android Devices Each Day

Matt Lynley
android voice control

Photo: YouTube

Google has activated more than 200 million Android-powered devices, the company announced at its Google Music event today.Google announced it had activated 100 million Android-powered devices just six months ago in May.

The first phone with Google’s latest version of its Android operating system, Ice Cream Sandwich, is due next month.

Tagged In

android google sai-us