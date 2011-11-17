WOW: Google Activates More Than Half A Million Android Devices Each Day

Photo: YouTube
Google has activated more than 200 million Android-powered devices, the company announced at its Google Music event today.Google announced it had activated 100 million Android-powered devices just six months ago in May.
The first phone with Google’s latest version of its Android operating system, Ice Cream Sandwich, is due next month.
