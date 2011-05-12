Wow, Goldman Gets A Downgrade BECAUSE Of The Matt Taibbi Article

Another feather in Matt Taibbi’s cap.



His new article on Goldman has caused the firm to get a downgrade.

It’s from Rochdale’s Dick Bove, who writes:

The rating on Goldman Sachs stock is being lowered to Sell from Neutral. The price target is being cut to $120 per share from $163 per share. It now appears that the pressure on the Justice Department to bring a criminal lawsuit against Goldman is building to a high pitch. The new Matt Taibbi article in Rolling Stone Magazine is another all-out attack on the company. However, this time the attack is backed by a 650 page Senate report signed by both a Democrat and a Republican.

For the key quote from the article, see here.

