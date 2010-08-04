Wow, Even The Homebuilders Hate Housing Tax Credits Now

Here’s a really fascinating comment from the DR Horton conference call, via Calculated Risk:



“Frankly, I don’t want the tax credits to be re-enacted or be re-created or extended,” CEO Donald Tomnitz said. “We want to get back to a normalized market. It’s a lot easier … designing your business with the current demand as opposed to having any kind of stimuluses or incentives to create abnormal demand.”

Not only was the tax credit a flop in terms of stimulating real demand, or reducing inventory, but here Tomnitz is giving a succinct, clear message about the damaging effects of such government schemes. They make designing and planning a real sustainable business.

And yet in various ways this has been our approach to every problem that’s come up in the market, including the labour market, with various temporary incentives to hire certain workers.

It’s one thing to make permanent structural changes (such as permanent tax cuts) in order to reduce the costs of doing business. But these temporary swings simply make making a real business impossible.

