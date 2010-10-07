Wow, Even David Rosenberg Is Worried About Gold's Blistering Surge

David Rosenberg of Gluskin-Sheff has been an uber-gold bull for months, so it’s saying something when even he’s getting a bit nervous by the ferociousness of gold lately.



He writes:

I LOVE GOLD, BUT….

….The recent surge is the same chart as in March 2008, November 2009 and May 2010 … followed by meaningful corrections … that were to be bought. This market is long overdue for a near-term pullback, in our view.

And he offers up these three charts:

