WOW: Check Out Google's Amazing New Approach To Products And Media Relations!

I’ve been writing about Google for almost a decade now–first as a freelancer, then for my own blog, and for the last three years for SAI.Until very recently–an hour ago–the vast majority of this Google-writing had been informed by my own analysis, research, and opinions, rather than by a deep network of relationships within the company.



And that was liberating, actually.

Unlike a mainstream media journalist, whose job security often depends on maintaining a good relationship with a company (lest the competition get the scoops), I was free to write exactly what I thought. I also wasn’t neutered by worrying about what my friends and sources thought about what I was saying (As the most media-savvy folks will be quick to tell you, knowing and liking someone makes a writer think twice about slugging them in print.) I also had written about the industry for years as a Wall Street analyst, so I felt I had a solid foundation for what I was thinking.

My freedom to do my own thing, I should add, was aided and abetted by Google, which, for a while, refused to talk to anyone who worked for anything that could be described as a “blog.” So the New York Times, et al, got fed the Google news, and I was free to rant and rave without worrying about what Google thought of me.

(This trade-off, by the way, is one of the most galling things about the mainstream media’s holier-than-thou attitude toward the blogophere. The “access-and-information-for-control-over-coverage” trade is still alive and well in the MSM, and it can have a major impact on what you read.)

I always thought this approach of Google’s was shortsighted: For several years now, the blogosphere and new media have been as influential as mainstream media, so if a company was going to expend any effort on media relations, it seemed worth at least spending some of it on new media. But it also didn’t seem worth begging and pleading to get Google to talk to me, especially because, in the interests of preserving my access, I might then have to think harder about the ramifications of what I was saying.

So, aside from a few perfunctory interactions with some Google PR folks over the years, my coverage has been untainted by relationships with the company.

But now that has changed!

An hour or so ago, shortly after I published my latest rant about a perceived shortcoming of Gmail, I received not one, not two, but THREE personal notes from senior executives at the company.

I won’t out these Googlers by publishing the emails (See? It’s working already!) But the message of the notes was this:

We understand the frustration. We’re committed to fixing it. We are listening.

(Specifically, the Googlers said they were committed to eventually letting me opt out of the feature that annoys me about Gmail–the “Conversations” format–and offering a “normal email” option for folks like me. That’s great news, and it will keep me using Gmail. But specific product changes aren’t what’s important here.)

The more important message of the notes–left unsaid–was that Google was changing. It was changing the way it approached customers and the media and, by association, everything. And that, in my opinion, is the really good news here.

Google has grown so big so fast that–at least until recently–its communications strategy has not kept up with people’s changing perceptions of the company. Google isn’t a scrappy underdog anymore. It’s also not the untouchable infallible growth company that is disrupting a self-satisfied industry and making investors and employees billions.

Google’s the big dog now. The company everyone’s shooting at. And its awesome power (and occasional arrogance) has not gone unnoticed–on Wall Street, on Main Street, and in Washington DC.

So a warmer, fuzzier, and more human approach to these things makes sense. As does a more human-centric approach to product innovation.

(Meanwhile, I’ll try not to let my newfound access ruin me…)

