Wow: Bernanke Tells CBS That QE2 Isn't Limited To $600 Billion

Ben Bernanke will be on 60 Minutes this Sunday night.



The interview has been pre-recorded, and according to CNBC, Bernanke told CBS that QE2 isn’t necessarily limited to just $600 billion.

The news is being cited for what pushed markets higher later in the day.

We’ll have to wait until the whole transcripts are out to see what Bernanke actually said, of course, and it is very possible that he just said something pretty vague about the Fed always having all options open, depending on how things develop.

That being said, it was always pretty much known that this was possible.

The weird thing is: why this kind of messaging? And why drop this even as the fundamentals — today’s NFP report notwithstanding — seem to be improving.

