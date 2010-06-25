Wow: 77% Of Early iPhone 4 Buyers Upgrading From Old iPhones

Apple’s brand loyalty is really showing up in this week’s early iPhone 4 sales, which is good news for the company’s prospects in mobile.



A survey by Piper Jaffray yesterday reveals that most early iPhone 4 buyers were upgrading from previous iPhones — and remaining loyal to Apple — and that very few were switching to AT&T from other carriers.

Specifically, here are highlights from Piper analyst Gene Munster’s note this morning:

77% of iPhone 4 buyers polled in three cities (San Francisco, New York, and Minneapolis) were upgrading from old iPhones. That’s up from 56% last year and 38% in 2008, and represents brand loyalty that is likely unmatched in the mobile industry.

16% of buyers were switching to AT&T from other carriers, down from 28% last year. Apple REALLY needs to add another carrier if it wants to maximise sales. (Preferably Verizon Wireless, the nation’s biggest.)

54% purchased the $299 32 GB model, up from 43% who bought the 32 GB iPhone 3GS last year.

28% of iPhone 4 buyers owned an iPad, which confirms that the people waiting in line were the most serious of the Apple fanatics. Of the 72% who did not own an iPad, 39% said they would probably buy one within the next year, while 61% said they would not.

65% were Mac owners, down from 75% at the first iPhone launch in 2007.

The takeaway: Apple has a reliable stable of devoted users who will likely upgrade to the newest iPhone every year, assuming there’s nothing better on the market.

So, how many iPhone 4s will Apple end up selling this weekend? We already know they accepted 600,000 pre-orders.

Earlier, we had predicted that Apple would ship 2 million iPhones this weekend, but that was before we knew the white iPhone wouldn’t be in stock until the second half of July, and before we knew how constrained the iPhone supply would be. (Apple cut off the walk-up line early yesterday morning at the NYC store we were at, for instance.)

Apple should easily pass 1 million devices shipped this weekend, and likely 1.5 million. Whether it can hit 2 million seems a matter of supply, now, not demand.

