The world reacts to a powerful image of a wounded Syrian boy

Lisa Ryan

Editor’s note: The images and video in this article may be upsetting to some readers.

A powerful image of a wounded Syrian boy sitting in an ambulance, covered in blood and dust after an air strike in Aleppo on Wednesday, August 17, has captured the attention of people across the globe.

The image was taken from a video released by the Aleppo Media Center, which shows rescuers carrying the five-year-old boy into the ambulance. The boy is in such a daze, he doesn’t appear to realise that he is wounded until he puts his hand to his head, and sees the blood on his hand.

The boy has since been identified as Omran Daqneesh, from the Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, The Guardian reports. He was joined in the ambulance by two other children.

Wounded Syrian boy AleppoYouTube/Aleppo Media Center

The picture is a powerful reminder of the true cost of war. As such, it almost immediately went viral, bringing up emotions for people all over the world.

People of different ethnicities, faiths, nationalities and political beliefs have been reacting to the image online. Regardless of their thoughts about the civil war waging in Syria, there seems to be a general consensus: This image is absolutely heartbreaking.

It also got the attention of celebrities such as model Chrissy Teigen, who tweeted to her 2.42 million followers that she was too upset about the image to care about the Ryan Lochte scandal.

The photo was also turned into a haunting cartoon from artist @khalidalbaih linking Omran Daqneesh and Aylan Kurdi, the
Syrian three-year-old who washed up dead on a beach in Turkey in 2015.

Watch the video below.

