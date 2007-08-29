Want to Vote On Banner Ads? Adpinion Hopes So.

Union Square Ventures’ Fred Wilson is excited about Adpinion, a Y Combinator company he’s playing with on his A VC blog. It’s a simple application that lets surfers vote on banner ads, then gives them more or less of similar ads based on their votes. Adpinion appears to run on the same kind of engine that powers “discovery” services like Pandora, etc.



We have great respect for Fred, but we’re more sceptical here. We certainly understand why publishers want more relevant ads, but we can’t imagine more than a handful of curious early adopters bothering to give banners a thumbs up or down. While it’s true that in some cases people like to talk about and even vote on ads, those cases are pretty rare — like the SuperBowl, for example.

