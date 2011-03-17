Would You Rent An iPad 2 During Your Hotel Stay?

Photo: Screenshot

By Jennifer Kester The eagerly anticipated iPad 2 may have only been released late last week, but a number of tech-loving hotels have already added it to their stable of gadgets.



Some have the second-generation iPads for their concierges and others offer them for free guest use in the hotel. But the Galleria Park Hotel is taking a different route and renting out iPad 2s.

The hotel, the first in San Francisco to offer iPad 2s, is letting guests borrow them for $14.95 a day. Bonus: The hotel has free WiFi, so you won’t have to worry about that additional expense.

To tailor the gadgets for tourists’ needs, the hotel’s six iPads are preloaded with links to favourite local restaurants, cultural attractions and shopping. They include a San Francisco Bay Area street map; an exploration guide with maps, directions and cab fare calculations to major attractions like Golden Gate Park; a wine lover’s guide; a Chinatown app that lists the top dim sum spots, restaurants, bakeries, etc.; favourite local restaurants; and a selection of iBooks.

If you want to get your hands on an iPad 2, the Galleria Park offers them on a first-come, first-served basis. Would you shell out money to try out an iPad 2 at a hotel?

