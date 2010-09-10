Would You Pay $225 To Meet And Greet Glenn Beck And Sarah Palin In Alaska?

Because that’s how much it will cost you if you want to rub elbows with the two right-wing icons at their 9/11 rally in Anchorage, The Hill reports.



(Of course you would have had the chance to win free tickets had you been reading Sarah Palin’s homosexual-anti-Christ-pondering hometown newspaper, The Frontiersman.)

Palin wrote on Facebook:

Glenn’s coming to the Last Frontier! I hope my fellow Alaskans (and anyone visiting from Outside) will join me this Saturday, September 11, 2010, at Anchorage’s Dena’ina centre at 8:00 p.m. Glenn Beck will be there – you won’t want to miss it. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

We can count on Glenn to make the night interesting and inspiring, and I can think of no better way to commemorate 9/11 than to gather with patriots who will “never forget.” Hope to see you there!

We expect the place will be crawling with members of the most valuable media audience in America.

[h/t Mediaite]

