Would You Marry Someone Who's Bad With Money?

Good Morning DINKS. Today I want us to discuss the relationship between love and money. In your opinion is love more powerful than money, or is the equation vice versa?



Very often we hear about young women marrying wealthy men for money.

These types of women are also known as Gold Diggers, but in my opinion they are nothing more than Prostitutes.

It is ok to be a Prostitute but own up to what you are! I hate it when women say that they really married for love and the money was just an added bonus….YEAH RIGHT. Very often is the case that these women would not give the man a second look if he didn’t have money.

I wonder if the same is true for DINKS. Could you or would you enter into a relationship with someone who you know did not have money? I can honestly say that my boyfriend Nick’s income is not important to me, and it never has been because we met when we were both students with no income at all.

I fell in love with him way before either of us ever started making any substantial money and therefore I would not leave him if he didn’t have money. However, if I was single and dating I am a bit ashamed to say that my potential boyfriends tax bracket would be a deciding factor in my decision to date (or not date) him.

Is money a deal breaker for you?

It may sound like I am a snob but the truth of the matter is that a lot of other aspects of our lives are directly and indirectly related to the amount of money that we make. Our quality of life is directly related to the amount of money that we make.

The destinations for our vacations, or even the fact that we can afford to take a vacation or two each year is directly related to our income.

Our Money Mentality is directly related to our income versus our expenses and it indirectly relates to our personality, our beliefs, and our daily living habits. We may be a conservative person by nature and therefore we are also conservative with our money.

We may be a saver instead of being a spender, it would be hard to live with someone who always spends their money if we always save ours. I personally like to buy nice things whenever I choose to indulge and spend my money; however what really brings a smile to my face is seeing the balance in my bank accounts, investment accounts, and retirement accounts increase on a weekly basis.

Could you marry someone who doesn’t share your Money Mentality?

I don’t think that I could marry someone who didn’t share my views on money because this probably means that we don’t share a lot of other aspects in our lives such as living arrangements, career ambitions, and social circles.

I wouldn’t want to be working hard to advance my career and marry someone who still lived a carefree life with no career ambitions. I am not saying that everyone has to be a shark in the water, but the constant need to always better ourselves or try something new is very important to me. I don’t want to be with someone who is stuck in their life or in their career. Dreaming is fun and a form of inspiration.

I also want to be proud to introduce my (imaginary) husband to my group of friends. My friends usually revolve around my workplace and my profession; therefore I would be ashamed to introduce someone to my friends who didn’t share our passion to perform well at work.

