Would You Make A $15 Million Bet That Social Search Will Finally Work?

Topsy has raised $15 million a Series C round from BlueRun Ventures, Ignition Partners, Founders Fund and Scott Banister, each re-investing. Western Technology Investments has joined the round as well.Topsy wants to be a Twitter-powered search engine that connects people to meaningful search results in realtime.



But we’ve seen this premise fail before.

To combat this, Topsy has developed a new indexing technology capable of processing over 1 million documents per second. This is essential when you consider the fact that Twitter users generated 25 billion tweets in 2010.

