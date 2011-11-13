Porn Star Sasha Grey Defends Reading To Elementary School Kids

Photo: Chris Pizzello / AP Photo

Sasha Grey, the porn star who outraged Los Angeles-area elementary school parents after she was invited to read to students last week, said Friday she will not stop reading to kids despite having “a past that some people may not agree with.”Grey was participating in the National Education Association-sponsored “Read Across America” program at Emerson Elementary School in Compton, Calif., reading to first and third grade students.



TMZ obtained photos of the actress — now retired from the adult film industry — interacting with children during the Nov. 2 event.

Parents reportedly complained about Grey’s involvement and her proximity to their children, but instead of acknowledging what happened, the school district denied she had been there at all.

A representative from the district told TMZ, “We have several celebrities who read to our students each year. The actress you have indicated [Sasha] was not present.”

The district’s response was at odds with the photographs posted online as well as a message Grey posted on Twitter last week: “Spent the am with Read Across America Compton, reading to the sweetest 1st & 3rd grade students @ Emerson Elementary!”

After news of the incident spread Friday, Grey posted a statement online defending her participation in the program. She called promoting education and literacy “an effort that is close to my heart” and said she would continue to do so.

“I committed to this program with the understanding that people would have their own opinions about what I have done, who I am and what I represent,” she said. “I am an actor. I am an artist. I am a daughter. I am a sister. I am a partner. I have a past that some people may not agree with, but it does not define who I am. I will not live in fear of it.”

