Americans Would Be Willing To Give Up Food, Booze, Sex, And Chocolate For Internet Access

It’s no surprise that the internet exerts a powerful hold on our lives.



But a new report out by The Boston Consulting Group suggests just how tight that hold might be.

The report, which looks at how the internet affects economies worldwide, finds that 21 per cent of Americans would rather give up sex than the Internet for an entire year. 69 per cent would give up coffee, while 77 per cent would forgo chocolate and 7 per cent a shower.

To compare the United States with a couple of other countries surveyed: 78 per cent of Indonesians would give up showering for a year to keep the Internet. And 56 per cent of Japanese would give up sex.

Photo: The Boston Consulting Group

