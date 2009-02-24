Would You Give Money To The '$1 Million Portfolio Challenge' Winners (CLIP)

In theory, whenever they do this fantasy portfolio contests the cream rises to the top. In reality, the winner is usually that theoretical monkey in the room full of typewriters that manages to bang out the first 10 words of “King Lear” purely out of chance. So, which is the more apt description of the new batch of CNBC $1 Million Portfolio Challenge winners? Below is our favourite line, when one lady is asked how she made money by buying bank stocks just at the right time: “It just seemed like it was opposite of everything.”



