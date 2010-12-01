Would You Buy These Facebook and Twitter Running Shoes?

Photo: Gerry McKay/Behance

No, Adidas is not actually selling shoes branded with the logos and colours of Facebook and Twitter.



But after seeing these snazzy designs from Glasgow web designer Gerry McKay, would you blame them if they did?

These shoes are merely concept art, put together by McKay because he’s a fan of the classic Adidas Superstar running shoe — and a fan of social networking, apparently. He doesn’t work for Adidas, Facebook or Twitter, but they might want to snatch him up for their art departments anyway.

Photo: Gerry McKay/Behance





