Would Tim Armstrong Move To Sunnyvale? Gossips Say He Didn't Want To Last Time Yahoo Called…

The gossip is that private equity firms (and other investors) are calling AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, hoping there’s some way to merge AOL and Yahoo and get him running the show.



Tim is said to be enthusiastic about combining Yahoo and AOL’s media operations.

(We are too, due to the advantages of scale and the costs the combined companies could cut.)

But we have to wonder: if such a merger were to go down, would Tim move out to California?

A source tells us that Tim had the option once before. It didn’t come down to any kind of formal offer, but there was, at one point, a chance that Tim Armstrong could have been CEO of Yahoo.

Things didn’t come together though, in part because of where Yahoo is located – in Sunnyvale, California.

Tim, who owns a pro sports team in Boston and sold ads for Google in New York, is an East Coast guy. He’s just built a “palatial” home over here, too.

Maybe if AOL and Yahoo merged to form a more powerful media company, the Newco would headquarter in the media capital of the world: New York – right where Tim wants to stay.

