Would This Make You Want To Buy A GM?

UPDATE: Yeah, this isn’t happening…oh well. It was fun thinking it was a bad idea, while we could. Glad to see GM is sticking with the blue logo.

Original: In reading through the AP’s story on GM’s turnaround plan, this caught our eye:

Almost immediately, GM will try to show how it’s a different company, perhaps by changing its familiar square logo from blue to green, to reflect its environmental focus.

It’s not about being focused on the environment. It should be about being focused on long term profitability.

That’s not to say the two are mutually exclusive, as Adam Werbach, author of Strategy for Sustainability, told us yesterday. In Werbach’s opinion GM should adopt a long term viability plan that involves deep cultural changes.

