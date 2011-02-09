The Lakers Should Trade Kobe Bryant For Carmelo Anthony Instead

This Carmelo Anthony for Andrew Bynum rumour has lasted at least a couple of news cycles (exactly how long are those, again?), so it’s worth another look.



Earlier today, Adam Fusfeld pointed out that Los Angeles needs a point guard, not a wing, since in the playoffs, Derek Fisher becomes the whipping boy for every young floor general in existence.

The Lakers would also do well to recognise that Bynum is absolutely key to their success. They are bigger, stronger, younger, and more athletic with him in the middle, and come playoff time, these things really matter. Without Bynum, Los Angeles was squashed by Boston. With him available, even not at full strength, they have won two straight titles.

Going forward, Bynum will be a big part of whatever post-Bryant future the Lakers manage to cobble together. Gasol has more than a few great years left in him, and Odom (whose career continues to make no sense) is peaking very, very late in his life.

The player who is most likely to break down, and who can’t be counted on going forward is … Kobe Bryant himself.

If the Lakers have a deal to make with Nuggets, it’s swapping superstars.

Granted, Kobe would probably like to finish his career with this franchise, as planned, and Colorado would hardly be his ideal destination. Bryant has a no-trade clause, so all of this is moot. But if Lakers fans want to root for a trade to extend their dynasty, it’s not the phenomenal pairing of Kobe and Melo, which would thrive for, say, two seasons. It’s to swap the ageing Bryant for Anthony, and then plow full steam ahead, like nothing ever happened.

