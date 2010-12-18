"Would Someone Please Wake Larry?" Top 10 Things Overheard During Larry King's Final Show

If you’d never heard of Piers Morgan, Larry King’s replacement, until a few days ago, you are not alone.



Neither had David Letterman.

“I don’t know who that is,” said Letterman, last night. “Just a guy in the lot.”

Oof. That will likely change.

Meanwhile, last night was Larry King’s last primetime CNN show, and Letterman devoted his nightly Top 10 list to “Top 10 Things Overheard During Larry King’s Final Show.”

Because no one can resist joking about how old Larry King is (Glenn Beck recently said King makes Barbara Bush look like a 30 year old woman), it’s not surprising Letterman included it on the list (several times): “Would someone please wake Larry?”

But he also took a few shots at the new guy: “I hope the show enjoys continued success under its new host, whats-his-name.”

Video below.



