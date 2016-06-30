Daniel Radcliffe says he might be open to playing an adult Harry Potter

Warner Brothers Radcliffe last played Potter in the final instalment of the ‘Harry Potter’ series which premiered in 2011.

Since the last “Harry Potter” film was released in 2011, every devout fan has wondered if their favourite cast of characters will ever grace the big screen again in another movie in the series.

This week in an interview with RadioTimes, Daniel Radcliffe who played Harry Potter in all eight movies, said he would consider stepping back into the magical wizarding world to play the character again.

“The circumstances would have to be pretty extraordinary. But then I am sure Harrison Ford said that with Han Solo and look what happened there! So I am saying, ‘No,’ for now but leaving room to backtrack in the future,” he said in the interview.

A stage continuation of the popular book and movie series premiered in London in early June. “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” picks up right where the final movie left off, 19 years after Voldemort’s death. A script of the play comes out July 31, and fans are left wondering if it will ever become a movie.

As for the prospect of Radcliffe portraying Potter once again, fans love the idea.

OK so @jk_rowling you’re already working on the perfect thing, right? My heart, my heart. https://t.co/huLOLpo7PV

— stephanie (@stephaniekaloi) June 29, 2016

Daniel Radcliffe said he’d play the role of an adult Harry Potter if he was given the opportunity. Someone get on it

— Tall & Skinny (@joshy_squashy20) June 29, 2016

@EmmasListTweets there have been rumours that Daniel Radcliffe may return as Harry Potter!!

— Jacob Watts (@JacobWa08892566) June 29, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.