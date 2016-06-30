Daniel Radcliffe says he might be open to playing an adult Harry Potter

Nina Godlewski
Harry potterWarner BrothersRadcliffe last played Potter in the final instalment of the ‘Harry Potter’ series which premiered in 2011.

Since the last “Harry Potter” film was released in 2011, every devout fan has wondered if their favourite cast of characters will ever grace the big screen again in another movie in the series. 

This week in an interview with RadioTimes, Daniel Radcliffe who played Harry Potter in all eight movies, said he would consider stepping back into the magical wizarding world to play the character again. 

“The circumstances would have to be pretty extraordinary. But then I am sure Harrison Ford said that with Han Solo and look what happened there! So I am saying, ‘No,’ for now but leaving room to backtrack in the future,” he said in the interview.  

A stage continuation of the popular book and movie series premiered in London in early June. “Harry Potter and the Cursed Childpicks up right where the final movie left off, 19 years after Voldemort’s death. A script of the play comes out July 31, and fans are left wondering if it will ever become a movie.

As for the prospect of Radcliffe portraying Potter once again, fans love the idea. 

 

 

 

NOW WATCH: Here’s the first thing Mark Zuckerberg does every morning

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.