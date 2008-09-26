Would-Be Senator Lamont: Financial Crisis Is Greenwich Connecticut's Katrina!

That will go over well outside of Manhattan and Fairfield county, I’m sure. The displaced and impovershed still living in FEMA trailers in New Orleans are going to rush right up to talk care of their centimillionaire decamillionaire brothers.



Ned Lamont, in his own words, from WSJ:

“It really is a financial tsunami, and it could go either way,” said the multimillionaire telecommunications mogul who ran for the U.S. Senate in 2006. “It took Japan 20 years to recover from their buying binge. How long does it take us to work through excessive leverage? That could take years not months. This is our Katrina.”

With statements like that it’s unbelievable that he didn’t get elected.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.