Would-Be Prime Minister Clive Palmer Has Won Approval For His Robot Dinosaur Theme Park

Clive Palmer has won approval to build the world’s biggest dinosaur theme park, reports ABC News.

The Sunshine Coast Regional Development Council approved his application today.

Palmer already has two robot dinosaurs, but he wants to build a whole park of them at his resort near Coolum.

Some objections to Palmer’s plan, according to the ABC, included residents who were worried about noise from roaring dinosaurs.

One of the conditions of approval is limiting noise emissions to five decibels above the background noise level.

Palmer has launched his own political party and plans to field a full ticket for both houses in Australia’s upcoming election.

