Would Anyone Care If NFL Jerseys Had Ads?

Giants’ QB Eli Manning sporting a Timex practice jersey

Photo: sixteen-minutes.com

Due to Europe’s more liberal rules about advertising, the NFL’s game in London this weekend will feature more product placement than a typical American game.But how long until American teams cross the barrier that Europeans sports teams have already shattered—ads on jerseys?



While the NFL began allowing teams to sell ad space on their practice jerseys last season, it hasn’t yet compromised the sanctity of teams’ Sunday Best. According to Steven Dubner of Freakonomics Radio, the NFL is leaving as much as $17 million – what top European soccer clubs earn from uniform sponsorships – on the table, according to Dubner.

But the NFL wouldn’t want to risk fan backlash for the sake of that money would they?

Joe Ellis, COO of the Denver Broncos (one of the teams playing in London), said otherwise: “I will tell you that if you did do it, people would get over it very quickly, and would accept it very quickly.”

