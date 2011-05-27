Would $10 Billion Even Give Facebook A Strategic Advantage?

Photo: Jurvetson

The only reason Facebook would IPO soon or ever, is to put $10 billion in its bank account.Otherwise, why put up with the hassle of quarterly earnings calls and hedge fund managers who think they own your shop?



So the question is: Is having an extra $10 billion in the bank account a real strategic advantage for Facebook or not? Mostly, the money would be good for acquisitions. At one point, remember, Facebook wanted to buy Twitter and Skype.

So what do you think? Would the money help?

