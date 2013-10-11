Wotif Is Scaling Up In Sydney After Moving Into Atlassian's Old Office

Online travel group Wotif is poised to grow in Sydney after signing a five-year lease for Atlassian’s former Sussex Street office.

The Brisbane-based company was founded by Graeme Wood in 2000 and listed on the ASX in June 2006.

It moved from a smaller office on York Street to the iconic Corn Exchange building on 173-185 Sussex Street in late August with a view to establishing Sydney as its “second team-hub in Australia”.

Wotif employs some 580 staff in globally. The Corn Exchange accommodates 115 and reportedly costs $733,755 a year in rent.

Eleven-year-old Atlassian is one of Australia’s biggest technology start-up successes. It moved from the Corn Exchange to George Street, just north of Martin Place, late last year.

Wotif Group, People and Culture Executive General Manager Melissa Leahy said Atlassian’s previous use of the building was not a factor in Wotif’s decision to lease it.

“We no longer fit into our York Street offices and we were looking for an office space that aligned with the Wotif Group culture and values and that could be used as an innovative and creative hub,” she told Business Insider.

“We were looking for a space that could accommodate our growth in the Sydney market [and] met our business requirements from a size and location perspective, and the Corn Exchange delivered that.”

Leahy said the open-plan Sydney office would help it attract and retain staff.

The company has recruited two senior staff to the Sydney team since moving: general manager of marketing Michael Betteridge and senior web analytics manager Petrik Oh.

“These were two roles that were previously held in Brisbane, but we believe in hiring where the talent lies and we are now able to accommodate that in Sydney,” Leahy said.

