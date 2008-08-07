Worthless, $1000 "I Am Rich" iPhone App Disappears (AAPL)

The $1000, zero-utility “I Am Rich” app for Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone and iPod touch has been removed from the iTunes App Store.



It no longer appears in searches, coder Armin Heinrich’s list of apps, or the most-recent apps list.

We don’t know if Apple removed it or if Armin did — either is plausible — but we’ll update if we find out.

While we’re asking: Did anyone buy it?

UPDATE: You bet they bought it, says Armin: He says he sold 8 copies in less than a day, and netted about $6,000.

Also: This isn’t the only app to disappear from iTunes after a short stay – by our count there are 5, so far.

