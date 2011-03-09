WORTH READING: No One Need Apply, Best Place To Work?, Where To Get Sick

No One Need Apply



Corporations are hitting record profits this year so where are all the jobs? Despite massive tax incentives for job creation, companies like Verizon and GE are cutting back their workforce rather than increasing it. Perhaps it’s time to provide them with some disincentives to turn the tide for America’s unemployed. Read more here.

Best Place to Work?

The best place in the US to get a job is Mississippi, right? According to a new report by the Chamber of Commerce, Mississippi was ranked highly for its state’s job growth. But what the Chamber of Commerce takes into account in this dubious analysis (states’ safety regulations, child labour laws and the minimum wage) is better for business than it is for working people. Read more here.

Where to Get Sick

Getting sick is unpleasant enough. Getting the bill from the hospital can often be just as bad. But where we live can also have an impact on the final cost. Southern Californians pay significantly less for hospitalization than do Northerners. This is due in part to robust competition among health care providers. But the pressure to consolidate in Southern California is mounting, and patients will be left holding the bill. Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.