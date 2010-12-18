2010 Is The Worst Year Ever For Corporate Holiday Parties

Photo: By dpstyles™ on flickr

We may be in a recovery, but you wouldn’t know it from checking out this year’s corporate holiday parties… or the lackthereof.This year only 79% of businesses will have holiday parties– the lowest recorded number in the past 22 years, according to Amrop Battalia Winston. Strangely, 2008 and 2009, at the supposed worst of the recession, recorded 81% of companies having holiday parties



The most cited reason for the cutbacks aren’t budget-related, rather they are based on economic outlooks. A majority (55%) of respondents who weren’t have a party thought it was the right decision given the current economy. Conversely, most of those who are having holiday parties said they are celebrating a good 2010.

Though companies have cut back on holiday parties, 61% of those who are having them are spending about the same amount as they did last year. Eleven per cent intend to hold more lavish parties than last year (up one per cent from 2009) and 28% say their parties will be more modest.

Other interesting findings? People want to get out of the office: 77%– compared to 67% last year– are hosting parties off-site. Companies are offering up more booze: 79%– compared to 73% last year– are serving alochol.

But despite the more austere holiday season, companies are displaying a renewed sense of hope for 2011. 50-five per cent say “they are on track to grow and hire next year,” and 32% say their company’s performance will stay the same.

Amrop Battalia Winston’s Annual Survey on Corporate Holiday Celebrations telephone surveys a cross-section of 103 of America’s leading businesses. Their data dates back to 1989.

