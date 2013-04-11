The Most Obnoxious Wall Street Bars

foursquare/Erin G.Wall Street is all around the world, but its home-base in New York City.



It’s fitting because NYC is the capital of the world and a veritable playground for anyone with the cash to spend.

And bankers have the cash. That also means they have choices about where they go eat and especially about where they go drink.

Unfortunately, when there’s plenty of choice, that means many of those choices can be… obnoxious.

Wall Street bars are no exception to this rule. That’s why we surveyed you guys and got your feedback on where Wall Street goes to be their worst selves. Then we did some investigating ourselves.

We’ll try to spare you the goriest details, but think: Uber preps, frat-tastic kids just out of college, girls who can’t stop screaming (woooooo!), and music that is banned in most tasteful establishments (Shania Twain anyone?).

So consider this a public service announcement. These bars are totally obnoxious.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.