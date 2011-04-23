The 15 Colleges That Offer The Worst Value For Your Money

Photo: AP

Colleges with the worst return on investment are small state schools in the southeast — especially for students paying out-of-state tuition.And the best investments are elite universities and tech schools.



This conclusion is based on new analysis from PayScale, which surveyed hundreds of thousands of full-time US employees with a bachelor’s degree.

PayScale projected the average future income of each school’s graduates. Then it compared the future income to the cost of the college’s tuition, to calculate the return on investment.

