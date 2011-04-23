The 15 Colleges That Offer The Worst Value For Your Money

Leah Goldman
kenneth faried morehead state

Photo: AP

Colleges with the worst return on investment are small state schools in the southeast — especially for students paying out-of-state tuition.And the best investments are elite universities and tech schools.

This conclusion is based on new analysis from PayScale, which surveyed hundreds of thousands of full-time US employees with a bachelor’s degree.

PayScale projected the average future income of each school’s graduates. Then it compared the future income to the cost of the college’s tuition, to calculate the return on investment.

#15 Morehead State University (out-of-state tuition)

30-year net ROI: $53,780

Annual ROI: 5.5%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $102,500

Source: Payscale

#14 Black Hills State University (out-of-state tuition)

30-year net ROI: $52,400

Annual ROI: 5.7%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $81,760

Source: Payscale

#13 Lee University

30-year net ROI: $51,100

Annual ROI: 5.6%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $89,680

Source: Payscale

#12 Norfolk University (out-of-state tuition)

30-year net ROI: $51,020

Annual ROI: 5.1%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $132,900

Source: Payscale

#11 Northeastern State University (out-of-state tuition)

30-year net ROI: $48,960

Annual ROI: 5.6%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $83,540

Source: Payscale

#10 Texas Southern University (out-of-state tuition)

30-year net ROI: $44,620

Annual ROI: 5.1%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $125,400

Source: Payscale

#9 Grambling State University (out-of-state tuition)

30-year net ROI: $44,350

Annual ROI: 5.7%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $92,410

Source: Payscale

#8 Cameron University (out-of-state tuition)

30-year net ROI: $39,650

Annual ROI: 5.2%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $99,830

Source: Payscale

#7 Jackson State University (out-of-state tuition)

30-year net ROI: $39,020

Annual ROI: 5.0%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $111,900

Source: Payscale

#6 Fayetteville State University (out-of-state tuition)

30-year net ROI: $36,140

Annual ROI: 4.9%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $107,000

Source: Payscale

#5 University of Arkansas—Little Rock (out-of-state tuition)

30-year net ROI: $35,890

Annual ROI: 4.9%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $127,200

Source: Payscale

#4 Chicago State University (out-of-state tuition)

30-year net ROI: $34,860

Annual ROI: 4.8%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $130,700

Source: Payscale

#3 Davenport University

30-year net ROI: $27,790

Annual ROI: 4.8%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $113,600

Source: Payscale


#2 University of North Carolina at Pembroke (out-of-state tuition)

30-year net ROI: $22,500

Annual ROI: 4.6%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $110,700

Source: Payscale

#1 Shaw University

30-year net ROI: $15,480

Annual ROI: 4.5%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $98,240

Source: Payscale

So, where should you head to college?

The 15 Colleges That Offer The Best Value For Your Money >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.