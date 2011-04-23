The 15 Colleges That Offer The Worst Value For Your Money

Photo: AP
Colleges with the worst return on investment are small state schools in the southeast — especially for students paying out-of-state tuition.And the best investments are elite universities and tech schools.
This conclusion is based on new analysis from PayScale, which surveyed hundreds of thousands of full-time US employees with a bachelor’s degree.
PayScale projected the average future income of each school’s graduates. Then it compared the future income to the cost of the college’s tuition, to calculate the return on investment.
30-year net ROI: $53,780
Annual ROI: 5.5%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $102,500
30-year net ROI: $52,400
Annual ROI: 5.7%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $81,760
30-year net ROI: $51,100
Annual ROI: 5.6%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $89,680
30-year net ROI: $51,020
Annual ROI: 5.1%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $132,900
30-year net ROI: $48,960
Annual ROI: 5.6%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $83,540
30-year net ROI: $44,620
Annual ROI: 5.1%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $125,400
30-year net ROI: $44,350
Annual ROI: 5.7%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $92,410
30-year net ROI: $39,650
Annual ROI: 5.2%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $99,830
30-year net ROI: $39,020
Annual ROI: 5.0%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $111,900
30-year net ROI: $36,140
Annual ROI: 4.9%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $107,000
30-year net ROI: $35,890
Annual ROI: 4.9%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $127,200
30-year net ROI: $34,860
Annual ROI: 4.8%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $130,700
30-year net ROI: $27,790
Annual ROI: 4.8%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $113,600
30-year net ROI: $22,500
Annual ROI: 4.6%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $110,700
30-year net ROI: $15,480
Annual ROI: 4.5%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $98,240
