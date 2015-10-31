US

The worst US war conspiracies that were actually real

Lamar Salter, Christina Sterbenz

Over the years, the United States’ involvement in war and other foreign conflicts has led to many conspiracy theories. Here are three of the worst scandals that actually happened.

Learn more about these scandals and other true conspiracies.

Produced by Lamar Salter. Original reporting by Christina Sterbenz. Narration by Graham Flanagan.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

 

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.