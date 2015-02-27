5 types of coworkers nobody wants to work with

One bad apple will ruin the office for everyone — and can even derail your business.

“A toxic employee is an enormous liability for your company,” writes Reuben Yonatan, the founder and CEO of GetVoIP, a digital telephone service, in a blog post on his website. “Expensive, demoralizing, and infuriating, they can bring teamwork to a grinding halt, jeopardize goals, and generally make life worse for everybody else around them.”

Essentially, Yonatan tells Business Insider, “they poison the organisation.”

Here’s an infographic from GetVoIP that shows the five types of toxic employees to look out for, and proven techniques for bringing out the best in even the most problematic employees:

NOW WATCH: 9 Things The Best Employees Do Before Lunch



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.