The 5 Worst TV Shows Of 2013

More than 30 new shows premiered this fall and while some took off — “The Blacklist,” “Masters of Sex,” and “Sleepy Hollow” — many of them fell flat.

After seeing NBC’s “Community” — a gem that is far underappreciated — on a list of terrible shows this season, we had to weigh in. Sure, season 4 wasn’t perfect with Dan Harmon gone, but it was better than a lot of the other stuff on TV.

So which ones were the worst of the worst? Look no further than the shows that were among the first to be pulled from networks as the fall season began.

With so many shows premiering at the same time, we bet some weren’t even around long enough for you to know they existed.

5. “Welcome to the Family” (NBC)

Cancelled after 3 episodes

One of the worst-reviewed shows of the fall season, the problem here wasn’t so much the stars as it was the show that failed to give viewers a reason to tune in.

This felt like NBC’s latest attempt to recreate the success of ABC’s “Modern Family” (remember last year’s “The New Normal“), but instead came across as an “unfunny” show with “all the depth of a knock-knock joke.”

Despite getting cancelled, the show is still airing on STAR World India and Hulu.

4. “Low Winter Sun” (AMC)

Cancelled after 10 episodes

This was the show AMC tried to force feed to “Breaking Bad” viewers to watch after the Vince Gilligan series came to an end, and fans weren’t having it.

Constant reminders during “Breaking Bad” would tell you to stay tuned for the show that aired afterward. After all, it was supposed to sound like the Walter White series about a good family man who “broke bad.” Its tagline? “Good man. Cop. Killer.”

It didn’t help that for the first few final episodes of “Breaking Bad,” AMC was forcing viewers to watch “Low Winter Sun” in order to see next week’s preview of White’s future escapades. That alone probably turned off a lot of potential viewers.

The show even used actors from two of the network’s top shows — Gale from “Breaking Bad” and short-lived Morgan from “The Walking Dead” — to try to appeal to viewers.

Though LWS had decent performances, it seemed like it was trying too hard to live up to the greatness of the show that aired before it and other cop shows that preceded it (“The Shield”).

Ratings dipped from 2.5 million viewers to 600,000 by episode 10.

After one season will faltering ratings after “Breaking Bad” bid adieu, AMC — and many relieved viewers — said goodbye to LWS.

3. “Ironside” (NBC)

Cancelled after three episodes

Critics tore apart the remake of the NBC series from the late ’60s about a detective in a wheelchair, calling it everything from cliched to so bad it was nearly funny.

The NYT said a main problem was defining the title character by his disability instead of making him more than that.

Rotten Tomatoes summed it up as an “unnecessary, lackluster remake that could be a decent police procedural if it wasn’t so mundane and monotonous.”

The show also came under scrutiny by many because the show didn’t hire a disabled actor to play the titular role.

2. “We Are Men” (CBS)

Cancelled after two episodes

Everyone pretty much agreed that funny men Tony Shalhoub and Kal Penn’s talents were put to waste in this comedy featuring three divorced guys and another (Chris Smith) left at the altar.

The Hollywood Reporter summed it up pretty well: “‘We Are Men’ is about four single guys you wouldn’t ever want to be around or be related to in any way … [it] made me feel stupid almost immediately and then bitter that I’d wasted the time.”

“We are Men” was the second cancellation of the 2013 fall season and had a collective 4% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

1. “Lucky 7” (ABC)

Cancelled after two episodes.

“Lucky 7” won the award for being the first fall show to receive the axe

. The premise followed seven gas station employees from Queens who won the lottery. Their winnings were supposed to dramatically change their lives forever.

Bottom line: Everyone wants to win the lottery, but no one wants to hear about the troubles people winning millions of dollars face.

What you didn’t know: Interestingly enough, the series was executive-produced in part by Steven Spielberg and was based on a British show “The Syndicate” currently going into its third season.

Bonus: “True Blood”

Not a new show, but one I have continued watching for a few seasons too long.

This was quite possibly one of the worst seasons of a show I have ever watched (and I’ve been watching “Grey’s Anatomy” since it pulled that weird “Lost” stunt more than a year ago.)

Bill (Stephen Moyer) continued his reign as a supreme vampire lord while a religious cult threatened to exterminate all vamps. Meanwhile, a dark faerie was after Sookie (Anna Paquin) — who’s always in some sort of danger. There were a number of other story lines. Thankfully, the series tied up a lot of plots that weren’t going anywhere (Terry’s smoke monster bit was becoming a bit much), but it landed back at square one when it introduced what looked like vampire zombies during the season finale.

HBO really had something here in the beginning. The first season and perhaps second were solid — true to the Charlaine Harris novels. It’s when the show started to take its own creative freedom in storytelling — adding witches, and getting focused too heavily on religious anti-vampire groups and faeries — that the show lost its way.

Season 5 wasted the talent of Christopher Meloni (“Law & Order”) who had the potential to be a big villain on the series. Far gone from the series it started out as, it’s no surprise HBO decided to end the vamp drama next season.

