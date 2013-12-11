23 TV Show Spin-Offs That Totally Bombed

Spin-off of: 'Friends' (1994-2004)

NBC's hit series 'Friends' found so much success in its 10-year run, it's not that surprising a spin-off didn't live up to the same glory.

'Joey' followed the main character Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) in his move to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career. Despite heavy promotion, the show failed to win over viewers, leading it to cancellation after two seasons.

In response to the show's lackluster performance, LeBlanc later said he would do it again.

'I thought that it was a good show. I just think that we were telling stories that emasculated the character,' LeBlanc told the Guardian. 'They wrote a guy who became very doubtful of himself in this new place, in Hollywood, no friends, can't meet girls -- and that's not who Joey was. He was always, always, always, the consummate optimist. Always. And that's not who they wrote. That was very frustrating for me.'