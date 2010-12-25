Pray That Your Travel Plans Don't Include The 10 Most Congested Roads In North America

Photo: Spensatron_5000 via Flickr
The joys of the holiday season are often overshadowed by hours of traffic jams on the way to Grandmother’s house. Just when you think traffic is going to start moving again you come to another dead stop and it feels like you’re just never going to get there.While holiday traffic seems to be inevitable, try avoiding these major highways (via Paul Kedrosky) with the most traffic in North America and maybe you’ll make it home without ripping out all of your hair.
The Don Valley Parkway in Toronto is a six lane highway stretching 9.3 miles. The parkway connects the Gardiner Expressway to Highway 401. The speed limit tops off at 56 mph.
Texas State Highway 336 is a 14.506 mile highway beginning in Hildalgo, Texas.
This portion of the East coast highway enters the state from Rhode Island. Heavy traffic occurs on the portions closest to Boston.
California State Route 1 begins in Orange County and runs along the Pacific coast. It passes through Los Angeles, where the heaviest traffic is, and on to Santa Monica and Malibu.
The George Washington Bridge connects northern Manhattan to New Jersey. The westbound direction takes travellers from Manhattan to New Jersey over the Hudson River.
Route 202 starts at the border of Delaware and Pennsylvania and runs through the southeastern part of the state.
Autoroute 15 starts at the border of the United States and Quebec. The highway stretches 109 miles long.
The George Washington Bridge connects New Jersey to northern Manhattan. The eastbound direction takes travellers from New Jersey to Manhattan over the Hudson River.
The Brooklyn Battery Tunnel connects Brooklyn to Manhattan. The tunnel passes underneath the East River.
