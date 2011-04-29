MAP OF THE DAY: The Worst Tornado Crisis Since 1974

178 people have been pronounced dead from the storms that pummelled the South yesterday.



That is the highest tornado death count since the outbreak on April 3, 1974, when 300 people died.

In fact, there were more storms reported yesterday than in 1974. There were 164 reported tornadoes, along with 180 hailstorms and high wind.

Maptd created an interactive map based on NOAA data, showing tornadoes in red, hailstorms in yellow and high wind in blue.



Now check out these unreal images of the tornado devastation in the South>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.