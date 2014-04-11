The Worst Tippers In America Live In These 10 Cities

How much do you tip the guy (or girl) who delivers your late-night snack?

If it’s 13% or lower, you’re one of the worst tippers in the America.

A new analysis by food-delivery site GrubHub, which compared a year’s worth of non-cash tips, ranked the best and worst cities by the average tip given.

Here’s what they found:

The Worst Tippers

And, for comparison, the best tippers:

Since delivery people rely on tips to make up 30-70% of their salaries, it never hurts to be generous when your food arrives on time — especially in bad weather.

And although GrubHub’s analysis, which also tackled the best and worst tippers by state, found that South Carolina was the most generous overall, you might notice that the three highest-tipping cities are in Colorado. So if you’re going to moonlight delivering food … you may want to do it there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.