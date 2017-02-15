54 of the most hilariously terrible Tinder lines people have gotten

Tinder can be a fun way to get a date, but chatting with strangers on the app can also show you who you would never want to date – ever.

“Tinder Nightmares” is a popular Instagram account that collects the most hilariously awful attempts at flirting on the dating app. From corny pickup lines to tantrums people throw when they get ignored, this account – which has 1.9 million followers – is a good reminder of how ridiculous people can be when looking for “love.”

The account was started by Elan Gale, the “Bachelor” producer who also runs the “Texts from your ex” Instagram. While we don’t know for sure that all of these are real, they definitely capture something about the silly and depressing landscape of modern dating.

We compiled a selection of some of the worst Tinder chats of all time. Here they are:

Probably a factor, true.

http://instagr.am/p/BM46pHkBkC4

A relevant question.

http://instagr.am/p/BH0k919hjTw

I wonder if she followed through.

http://instagr.am/p/BZb9cYXB8Y-

Joke, counter joke.

http://instagr.am/p/BPdCwpYBVcx

Perhaps they regret being found.

http://instagr.am/p/BLK9yu1BXeh

A very formal request.

http://instagr.am/p/BMqfpU2BagG

Ah, how easily young love can turn.

http://instagr.am/p/BDB3TbZEIV1

Who doesn’t like Mexican food?

http://instagr.am/p/BCgpK7tkIev

Always be closing.

http://instagr.am/p/BhBYsQAh8lp

Just trying to set the table.

http://instagr.am/p/BIvAewxgzvg

… and Oscar is busted.

http://instagr.am/p/BCJuyg3kIT1

You can never go wrong with a “Stranger Things” reference.

http://instagr.am/p/BhHkZOHhKQr

Actually, that’s pretty good.

http://instagr.am/p/BB0agbiEIbc

Accurate.

http://instagr.am/p/7ociXTEIWj

Ouch.

http://instagr.am/p/BjVqK-Whb6c

This person is an evil genius.

http://instagr.am/p/BBlDGWXkIc5

Please never say “man heat.”

http://instagr.am/p/BBQRmClEIZl

I don’t even have your number.

http://instagr.am/p/BBFoW3BEIf_

Oh boy indeed.

http://instagr.am/p/BBA-y2wEIcW

Makes you think.

http://instagr.am/p/BA0VdlMkIca

The baddest of bad boys.

http://instagr.am/p/BAsuFOBkIX9

That went well.

http://instagr.am/p/Ba8F5tih6pa

Um, D?

http://instagr.am/p/BAqfn47EIf3

Blake just needs a hug.

http://instagr.am/p/BfgtGToB8Wn

Wait, what did I do?

http://instagr.am/p/BO7uRPqB7DW

Serious emoji skills.

http://instagr.am/p/BAfWumwkIUy

Strong response.

http://instagr.am/p/BAOJuPEEIXL

Nope.

http://instagr.am/p/BAFuPlNEIYH

How the tables have turned.

http://instagr.am/p/_5CxwJEIYQ

Wow — someone doesn’t like being ignored.

http://instagr.am/p/_pnq3vkISc

Take two.

http://instagr.am/p/Be_lf1OhANO

Good enough.

http://instagr.am/p/_fLWG_kIQu

Excuse me?

http://instagr.am/p/_cVxBOkITg

Perfect response.

http://instagr.am/p/_PxL3ZkIch

Couldn’t change the password to something … not that?

http://instagr.am/p/_GYWBCkIRV

And it was all going so well.

http://instagr.am/p/-7d2m0kIeR

You sly dog, Spencer.

http://instagr.am/p/BaKCUp6hbnG

Yes, yes I have.

http://instagr.am/p/-pRWglkIRf

He’s just excited.

http://instagr.am/p/-Uw1oYkITy

So, are you?

http://instagr.am/p/9oorDckIRE

The caps is key.

http://instagr.am/p/9hVKH8kIWl

He has a lot of feelings.

http://instagr.am/p/9U5bgOEIcq

Priorities.

http://instagr.am/p/BSx17PpBbQu

Keeper.

http://instagr.am/p/9OhIRoEIXH

Team no one really.

http://instagr.am/p/88cqyBkIb9

Very well.

http://instagr.am/p/8ZpUwkkIaJ

Not sure they are even playing the same game.

http://instagr.am/p/71VD5QEIQJ

No prob.

http://instagr.am/p/7vqkvNEIQr

I’m back.

http://instagr.am/p/7Qr81zkIfr

Literally.

http://instagr.am/p/6Ytd4RkISh

So?

http://instagr.am/p/4FRPDiEIWe

Second chance?

http://instagr.am/p/3QLpukEIWK

Too honest.

http://instagr.am/p/2o2BhckIQ_

Cue eye roll.

http://instagr.am/p/BebPLvDhpFe