54 of the most hilariously terrible Tinder lines people have gotten

Tinder can be a fun way to get a date, but chatting with strangers on the app can also show you who you would never want to date – ever.
“Tinder Nightmares” is a popular Instagram account that collects the most hilariously awful attempts at flirting on the dating app. From corny pickup lines to tantrums people throw when they get ignored, this account – which has 1.9 million followers – is a good reminder of how ridiculous people can be when looking for “love.”
The account was started by Elan Gale, the “Bachelor” producer who also runs the “Texts from your ex” Instagram. While we don’t know for sure that all of these are real, they definitely capture something about the silly and depressing landscape of modern dating.
We compiled a selection of some of the worst Tinder chats of all time. Here they are:
Probably a factor, true.
http://instagr.am/p/BM46pHkBkC4
A relevant question.
http://instagr.am/p/BH0k919hjTw
I wonder if she followed through.
http://instagr.am/p/BZb9cYXB8Y-
Joke, counter joke.
http://instagr.am/p/BPdCwpYBVcx
Perhaps they regret being found.
http://instagr.am/p/BLK9yu1BXeh
A very formal request.
http://instagr.am/p/BMqfpU2BagG
Ah, how easily young love can turn.
http://instagr.am/p/BDB3TbZEIV1
Who doesn’t like Mexican food?
http://instagr.am/p/BCgpK7tkIev
Always be closing.
http://instagr.am/p/BhBYsQAh8lp
Just trying to set the table.
http://instagr.am/p/BIvAewxgzvg
… and Oscar is busted.
http://instagr.am/p/BCJuyg3kIT1
You can never go wrong with a “Stranger Things” reference.
http://instagr.am/p/BhHkZOHhKQr
Actually, that’s pretty good.
http://instagr.am/p/BB0agbiEIbc
Accurate.
http://instagr.am/p/7ociXTEIWj
Ouch.
http://instagr.am/p/BjVqK-Whb6c
This person is an evil genius.
http://instagr.am/p/BBlDGWXkIc5
Please never say “man heat.”
http://instagr.am/p/BBQRmClEIZl
I don’t even have your number.
http://instagr.am/p/BBFoW3BEIf_
Oh boy indeed.
http://instagr.am/p/BBA-y2wEIcW
Makes you think.
http://instagr.am/p/BA0VdlMkIca
The baddest of bad boys.
http://instagr.am/p/BAsuFOBkIX9
That went well.
http://instagr.am/p/Ba8F5tih6pa
Um, D?
http://instagr.am/p/BAqfn47EIf3
Blake just needs a hug.
http://instagr.am/p/BfgtGToB8Wn
Wait, what did I do?
http://instagr.am/p/BO7uRPqB7DW
Serious emoji skills.
http://instagr.am/p/BAfWumwkIUy
Strong response.
http://instagr.am/p/BAOJuPEEIXL
Nope.
http://instagr.am/p/BAFuPlNEIYH
How the tables have turned.
http://instagr.am/p/_5CxwJEIYQ
Wow — someone doesn’t like being ignored.
http://instagr.am/p/_pnq3vkISc
Take two.
http://instagr.am/p/Be_lf1OhANO
Good enough.
http://instagr.am/p/_fLWG_kIQu
Excuse me?
http://instagr.am/p/_cVxBOkITg
Perfect response.
http://instagr.am/p/_PxL3ZkIch
Couldn’t change the password to something … not that?
http://instagr.am/p/_GYWBCkIRV
And it was all going so well.
http://instagr.am/p/-7d2m0kIeR
You sly dog, Spencer.
http://instagr.am/p/BaKCUp6hbnG
Yes, yes I have.
http://instagr.am/p/-pRWglkIRf
He’s just excited.
http://instagr.am/p/-Uw1oYkITy
So, are you?
http://instagr.am/p/9oorDckIRE
The caps is key.
http://instagr.am/p/9hVKH8kIWl
He has a lot of feelings.
http://instagr.am/p/9U5bgOEIcq
Priorities.
http://instagr.am/p/BSx17PpBbQu
Keeper.
http://instagr.am/p/9OhIRoEIXH
Team no one really.
http://instagr.am/p/88cqyBkIb9
Very well.
http://instagr.am/p/8ZpUwkkIaJ
Not sure they are even playing the same game.
http://instagr.am/p/71VD5QEIQJ
No prob.
http://instagr.am/p/7vqkvNEIQr
I’m back.
http://instagr.am/p/7Qr81zkIfr
Literally.
http://instagr.am/p/6Ytd4RkISh
So?
http://instagr.am/p/4FRPDiEIWe
Second chance?
http://instagr.am/p/3QLpukEIWK
Too honest.
http://instagr.am/p/2o2BhckIQ_
Cue eye roll.
http://instagr.am/p/BebPLvDhpFe