Here are 12 of the worst things real people have to deal with at work

Spencer Platt/Getty Images What’s the worst part of your job?

Work can be a mixed bag sometimes. Even if you enjoy your job, there’s probably at least one aspect of the gig that you’re not super excited about.

That’s why the Business Insider recently asked you to tell us your least favourite part of your job.

You responded with everything from tales of solitude to “nano-managers” to misbehaving coworkers.

Here are some of your stories:

Having to take the blame for other people’s mistakes

“I hate having to take the blame for the mistakes of senior employees. I have to do it to save face for the business. I guess these are just the woes of an administrator.” — Anonymous

Lack of appreciation

“The worst part of my job is that I am expected to do all of my lesson planning and grading papers on my own time (outside of a 40 hour work week). However, if I need to take time off, I have to use personal or sick time accrued between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. What about the hours and hours I work on weekends, before 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.? I don’t get paid overtime, yet I am treated like an hourly employee during the work day.” — Kim, Georgia, US

Moronic bosses

“I hate being the smartest guy in the room. The worst part of job is the fact that my bosses are morons.” — Anonymous

Back-stabbing coworkers

“The worst part of my job was being on a team with this one stupid guy. His only goal was to make the most money — even if everyone else had to suffer. He’d look at my screen to see my client orders. I eventually couldn’t deal with him anymore. We had a very heated argument. My boss spoke to both of us, but took his side and got on my case. Within three months, I was left with no clients. I decided to leave the firm. Before I left, I warned my boss that this guy would be gone in four quarters. My boss thought I was just being jealous, but I turned out to be half right — the guy left in 2.5 quarters. Still, I had to leave something I loved doing. I’ve been looking for something to replace it since then.” — Anonymous

An understaffed company

“I work as a systems engineer. However, because my company is understaffed, I get pulled away to work the help desk every five networks. Instead of defending networks and configuring servers, I plug in mice and wonder why monitors don’t turn on.” — Charles T.

A dominant CEO

“The worst part of my job is our CEO. He is far too dominant and conservative. He just pushes everyone around. He’s pretty much a walking stereotype, the way he dominates all the middle managers.” — Anonymous

Too many ‘cooks in the kitchen’

“We have too many cooks in the kitchen. I have one actual manager along with another two division managers who constantly try to interfere with my workload. Plus, they technically outrank my line manager. I find myself not knowing who I’m meant to listen to. The fact they don’t know anything about my role makes it worse.” — Hayden, UK

Loneliness

“I hate the fact that I could go the whole day without saying a word, but I’d still get my work done. That’s not how we’re built as humans.” — Anonymous

Unreliable coworkers

“My colleague is incredibly nice. They say they will do x, y and z — but they will absolutely never actually do what they say. It’s impossible to work around this person, but I also can’t rely on them. They’re excellent at managing up, but they don’t really care about anyone else (lateral or below). Everyone who has to work with this person has the same frustrating experience. Everyone this person manages ends up quitting. The majority of management is oblivious about this issue.” — Anonymous

Boring tasks

“There’s one part of my job that I just can’t stand. I hate updating costumer databases. It’s so boring.” — Khalil, Casablanca, Morocco

Micromanagers

“I have a micromanaging manager. Forget that, I have a nano-managing manager. They’re so meticulous about every single detail (e.g. document layout — the way we lay out any content has to be as according to the manager’s strictly defined format). Even email responses are constantly looked at and commented on. They focus too much on such insignificant details, rather than looking at the bigger picture. They drive people away. Managers play an important role in establishing the best or worst part of any job. — Anonymous

Lazy coworkers

“I have to work more than one coworker. They’re always slacking off or sleeping at work! Still, we get pretty much the same pay. That’s the worst part of my job.” — Anonymous

NOW WATCH: 5 professions that are more profitable than playing in the NFL



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.