18 terrible things that happened on Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th is so famously unlucky that there’s even a phobia dedicated to it: friggatriskaidekaphobia.

Even if you personally don’t put stock in this fear, there are a lot of people who do. In 2010 CNBC reported that the Stress Management Center and Phobia Institute estimated between $700 to $800 million dollars are lost every Friday the 13th in a normal year because people are afraid to shop, travel, and conduct business.

Still think it’s just a superstition? These events might be enough to convince even the most determined non-believer.