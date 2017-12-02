18 terrible things that happened on Friday the 13th

Kansas experienced record-breaking amounts of rain and flooding.

On July 13, 1951, the state of Kansas was hit with over 25 inches (64cm) of rain . The cities of Manhattan, Lawrence, and Topeka were most affected, and over 2 million acres of land were damaged by the flood.

The storm also affected oil tanks, some of which caught on fire and exploded. There were passengers stuck on trains for four days. And, at its highest, the flooding exceeded previous records by 4 to 9 feet.

The people of Kansas were not wrong to call this day “Black Friday.”