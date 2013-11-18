Twitter Employees Reveal The Worst Things About Working At Twitter

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Twitter CEO Dick Costolo

With Twitter’s fabulous IPO turning

employees into millionaires, most Twitter employees love the company.

They rate it 4.5 out of 5 stars and 85% would recommend it to a friend, according to job hunting site Glassdoor.

But Twitter isn’t perfect and employees are starting to complain about it’s shortcomings, mostly due to how fast its grown. According to 89 reviews posted on Glassdoor, employees are frustrated in these ways:

“With growth comes some minor growing pains as more people fit into the organisation.”

“Starting to feel like a big company, losing the startup feel.”

“You may find yourself hindered by confusing internal tools that aren’t managed well or well-documented.”

“Distributed office [workers] can sometimes feel disconnected from the HQ in San Francisco.”

Other employees had these complaints:

A staff software engineer says, “Lots of engineering managers for a company of this size. Most of the engineering managers are non-technical and add little-value (but do create a lot of noise). Alarming amount of internal politics for a company so small (of ~2000 people)! Feels like a company with 10x the number of people.”

A data scientist says, “Manager inflation, and hierarchy, unfair and very nonuniform compensation.”

And a software engineer adds: “Hiring has been heavy, but where the new workers fit into the picture is somewhat of a mystery in many groups.”

On the other hand, some people see Twitter’s growing pains as a glass half full:

One Twitter employee says, “Despite growing 10x in my time here, I actually feel that our talent level has increased from the early days. We are able to attract the best talent in engineering, sales, sales marketing, comms, legal, BizDev and finance.”

And another Twitter staff software engineer says, “Great CEO. Very transparent and genuinely cares about the company. Very smart people.”

And one Twitter Engineering Manager says, “Twitter is an exciting place to work. Hyper growth means there is a lot of opportunity to take on more responsibility.”

