Facebook Employees Reveal 22 Awful Things About Working At Facebook

Facebook has often been regarded as one of the best places to work in the tech industry. After all, their interns make $US25,000 more than the average citizen. And famously, employees on Glassdoor voted Facebook the No. 1 best company to work for overall.
Not bad, right?
Wrong, according to some Facebook employees, both past and present, in a number of open threads on Quora.
Various engineers, software developers, and anonymous sources from Facebook’s front lines divulge the details about the worst things about working for the social network.
To be clear, we’re not saying these complaints represent the average experience. These are just the opinions of a small number of individuals. Every large company has its detractors, including Facebook. Here’s what they have to say.
'At most companies, you put up a wall between a work personality and a personal one, which ends up with a professional workspace,' says a Facebook engineer who chose to remain anonymous on Quora. Because the culture of Facebook implicitly encourages employees to 'be themselves,' the company lacks the 'professionalism' found at other firms, the engineer says.
Employees say that trying to figure out how to do cool things with a team of 4,000 people is much harder than doing them with a team of 500.
'We're growing so fast and have never emphasised organisation, polish, or stability.'
One ex-employee says that even though Facebook is a huge tech company, it still tries to act like a young startup. 'This is kind of like an Adam Sandler movie where he's old but wants to act like a teenager. Awkward,' the former employee says.
One anonymous former employee of Facebook confessed, 'The team treated me like garbage and I was asked to (do) really inappropriate tasks (i.e. separating the director's laundry complete with his wife's dirty undies still attached).'
Referring to Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg, a Facebook employee complains the two spend way too much time on 'extracurricular activities' (hint: 'Lean In') and copying off the competition (i.e., Poke, which bears a resemblance to Snapchat).
Facebook, which was 'supposed to be valued at over $US200 billion by now, had a dismal public offering that left many employees feeling totally helpless as they saw the value of their stock collapse,' an anonymous source wrote on Quora.
'When you have huge rooms filled with rows and rows of picnic style tables with people sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with six inches of separation and zero privacy, I am sorry.... That's how you keep cattle in the pen, not high quality talent earning low to mid six figures.'
Of course, Su admits the politics are ultimately what creates the dynamism and drama that make work worthwhile in any company; Facebook not excluded.
'Without these, it's just code, code, code. Ship, ship, ship. I get tired just thinking about it.'
'Something's not right when you get daily complaints from users telling you how much the experience sucks on mobile,' an anonymous former employee says on Quora. Facebook's mobile app has been called 'clunky' and is known to drain smartphone batteries. '(Facebook) will eventually lose all its users to more streamlined mobile services.'
'The fact that testing your code means, most of the time, browsing Facebook which can lead to distraction,' says a
Felipe Oliveira Carvalho, a former Facebook intern.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.