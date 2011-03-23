The 10 Worst Tenants In New York City

If you think your neighbour who blasts music until three in the morning is bad, you don’t even know the half of it.
The Village Voice discovered some of the worst tenants in New York City. These tenants make landlords’ lives a living hell.
And we’re not talking noisy and obnoxious. These people are downright criminals. Murders, scammers, and liars.
Dolores Miller moved in to a lovely West Village apartment in 2003, with Joan Walsh, who had lived there for years. A few years after Miller's arrival Walsh wound up in a nursing home after bring diagnosed with dementia, and Miller stayed.
Along with Miller, were piles and piles of trash and rotting food. Other tenants noticed the strong smells and a 'green slime,' seeping through her doorway. When landlord Jimmy Silber tried to evict the hoarder, her mentor tried to claim Miller and Walsh were lesbian partners and the apartment was legally hers.
Eventually, Silber was able to evict Miller, but not before he had to spend over $100,000 in legal fees and repairs.
Brooklyn landlord Shayne Sinclair decided to set out on a fairly common landlord task one evening in February: collecting back rent from a tenant, Errol Irving.
But the normal encounter turned devastating when Irving stabbed Sinclair in the chest and left him unconscious in the home. The police later found him and rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died.
Irving was charged with second-degree murder.
Omari Richards got into a fight with his landlord, George Shim's, fiance. Richards apparently wanted use of Shim's extra mattress for his son.
When Shim returned home from his taxi driver job, he heard the two arguing and ran downstairs where Richards stabbed and killed him.
Nina Best probably set the record for most evictions, in the most locations (even in other countries), ever.
'She's been tossed from quite a few nice places, and almost never without a fight with landlords, spouses, housemates, judges, prosecutors, or even entire countries. Consider this endorsement from a former housemate: 'Watching Single White Female is like watching Snow White compared to what I've been through.''
After bouncing around from place to place, Best finally ended up on the Upper West Side. In 2009, she was almost evicted again, because of her puppy. But she agreed to give her puppy away to remain in the apartment.
Clarence McGann worked as captain in the City of New York Department of Corrections, making a six-figure salary, but he still didn't want to pay much for housing. His girlfriend, Maria Torres, applied for housing under Section 8 subsidies, and lied saying she was recently homeless, and that she lived with her daughter and McGann was her landlord.
'During an annual inspection, a city housing inspector working for the Section 8 program knocked on their door, looking for Torres. He became curious when McGann, ostensibly the landlord, answered the door wearing only a bath towel.
McGann and Torres were busted. Over six years, they had stolen $59,484, court records show. He was convicted of grand larceny and fraud on the facts, but was sentenced only to probation instead of serving jail time. He was ordered to pay the city back the money.'
'Latonya Malone, 26, worked as a security guard at Kirby Forensic Psychiatric centre in Manhattan. She applied for a Section 8 apartment. Victims of domestic violence can point to their dire situations to get Section 8 subsidies. In her application, she included copies of an order of protection issued by the Bronx County Criminal Court and a domestic-violence incident report issued by the New York Police Department.'
But, they were fake. Malone was found out and 'in October 2010, Malone was charged with grand larceny. She allegedly stole $14,000 worth of subsidies. Malone has plead not guilty, and the case is pending.'
'In February 2010, 21-year-old public-housing tenant Unique Jones put an ad on Craigslist to sublet her two-bedroom apartment in the heart of hipster-filled Williamsburg-Bushwick corridor. Her apartment, she wrote in the post, had 'hardwood floors' and was located in a 'peaceful area.' The rent she asked for was a steal: '$400 a month with $800 security deposit.''
A building in the Bronx was taking a turn for the good and the tenants association was created to help. Arlethra Middleton and her daughter Twana Rose, were presidents of this association.
'But mother and daughter turned out to be bad babysitters for the building and its full-time tenants. They stole more than $30,000 in rent that was intended for the upkeep of the building. Then they tried to defraud the city by submitting false bank statements and financial reports, says the city's Department of Investigation.'
'This past January, Middleton, 64, plead guilty to third-degree grand larceny, and Rose, 38, plead guilty to third-degree attempted grand larceny.'
Julienne Sialeu claimed she was a hairdresser making less than $17,000 per year so she could live in a public housing apartment in Coney Island. But in reality, Sialeu was a landlord who purchased a $155,000 apartment in Brooklyn the year before.
Sialeu neither lived in her subsidized housing, or her apartment in Brooklyn, but in another house her son, a NYC cop, bought. Her son, lived in her subsidized housing, as they did not report Sialeu, nor her son's income.
'Last January, she was charged with theft of federal government funds and five counts of making false statements. Authorities say she had stolen about $36,000 in benefits.'
Enercida Garcia went from section 8 tenant to landlord, but when she became landlord, she didn't like the fact she would have to now pay rent.
'City officials say she had her son, Victor, pose as a tenant in order to maintain the subsidies. Then she concealed from officials her ownership of the house. In May 2002, Victor Garcia purchased a house at 70 Glen Street in Brooklyn. He applied to the state to become a landlord that could rent to tenants who receive Section 8 subsidies. He then rented to his mum, Enercida Garcia, and told authorities that the two were not related'
'In May 2010, Enercida and Victor Garcia were accused of fraud. They have plead not guilty.'
