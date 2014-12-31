The Worst Tech Logo Changes Of All Time

Every once in a while, companies decide to reinvent themselves. Part of doing that is creating a new company logo.
New logo designs subject companies to praise and criticism alike. When Airbnb released its new logo this summer, the internet swiftly tore it apart, pointing out the logo’s resemblance to female genitalia.
We’ve decided to take a look at some of the worst tech logo redesigns of all time.
Foursquare decided to forgo its old logo earlier this year when it split its service into two apps, Foursquare and Swarm.
The new Foursquare logo looks like a map pin and a superhero. A lot of people didn't like it when it was introduced.
Yahoo's redesign, while not a grand departure from the old design, was trashed as being 'ugly' and 'boring.'
Bing decided to forgo its blue logo in 2013 when Microsoft redesigned and rebranded several of its products.
iTunes' old logo contained a music note in front of a CD. The logo made it clear what iTunes did: Play music, including music you could rip from your own CDs.
To update the logo (who uses CDs anymore?), Apple removed the CD and turned the iTunes logo into a musical note with a blue background.
