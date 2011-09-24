The Worst Team In The NFL's First Two Weeks Is...

Photo: AP

The Kansas City Chiefs. But the San Francisco 49ers are not far behind.Through two weeks in the NFL, there are seven teams that are yet to win a game. But this doesn’t necessarily tells us which teams have struggled the most out of the gate.



Maybe more importantly than most seasons, there is a grand prize at the end of the year for the worst team in the NFL. But if we want a sense of which teams have the best shot at drafting Andrew Luck, we need to look beyond the early win-loss records.

Instead, let’s break the teams down to their simplest form. Which teams are the worst at moving the ball on offence and give up the most yards on defence.

Here are the five teams that have been outgained the most by their opponents through two weeks…

What we see is that so far is that the Chiefs are the worst team in the NFL. And considering they have been outscored 89-10 in their first two games, this isn’t much of a surprise. On the other hand, the next team on the list, the 49ers, are actually 1-1, having beaten the third team on the list, the Seattle Seahawks.

The Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also 1-1 early on. However, both teams are in the bottom of the league in terms of yards allowed by the opposition. The Cards got sliced up by Cam Newton in week 1 and the Bucs needed a big second-half rally to beat the Vikings.

Have these 1-1 teams just been lucky so far? Or do they deserve to be in the same group of awfulness as the Chiefs?

