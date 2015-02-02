The 5 worst Super Bowl ads of 2015

Nationwide Nationwide shocked the nation with this depressing ad about accidents that kill children.

Companies pour millions of dollars into Super Bowl ads every year.

But sometimes the commercials can do more harm than good.

Here are the five worst ads from this year’s event.

5. Victoria’s Secret’s ad lacked innovation.

This was the first time since 2008 that Victoria’s Secret has aired an ad during the Super Bowl.

We were expecting something more innovative than this montage of angels in lingerie, which is pretty similar to many other ads we’ve seen from Victoria’s Secret.

4. GoDaddy’s commercial fell flat.

The company had to air a replacement ad after its original commercial ignited a backlash. Animal rights activists complained that the original ad could encourage people to buy pets irresponsibly.

Just days before the Super Bowl, GoDaddy had to create a new ad from file footage, according to AdAge. It’s narrated by the agency’s art director, who had apparently never done any voiceover work before.

3. Budweiser’s ad attacking craft beer offended hundreds of beer drinkers.

The ad shows a mustachioed hipster with text saying Budweiser isn’t brewed to be “fussed over” or “dissected.”

“Let them have their peach pumpkin ale,” the ad says of craft beer drinkers.

Budweiser has been losing market share to craft beer.

2. Kim Kardashian’s starring role in T-Mobile’s Super Bowl ad was cringeworthy.

Addressing unused mobile data in the ad, Kardashian flatly says, “Each month, millions of gigs of unused data are taken back by companies. Tragic.”

She says she’s concerned that people are missing out on mobile data that could be used to see her makeup, tennis backhand, outfits, vacations, and once more, outfits.

1. Nationwide’s ad about accidents that kill children was the most depressing ad of the Super Bowl.

It was also the most talked about.

The spot features a young boy saying he’ll never learn to fly, travel with his best friend, or get married because he died in an accident.

Then the camera cuts to a bathtub overflowing with water and open kitchen cabinets with spilled chemicals.

Critics called it morbid and disturbing.

