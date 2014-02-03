These Were The 4 Worst Super Bowl Ads Of The Night

The Super Bowl is a celebration of the best creativity American advertisers have to offer, in front of the largest audience available.
And every year, a few companies stink up the joint, usually by trying too hard.
Here are the four worst ads in the 2014 Super Bowl.
4. Maserati
This ad was a cinematic masterpiece but … what on earth was it about? Viewers were left mystified. And as the Maserati 2014 Ghibli luxury sedan costs a LOT of money, buying a $US4 million Super Bowl ad seemed like an untargeted waste of money.
3. Subway
The sandwich chain only bought an ad at the very last minute and it showed — nothing special to see here except rote fast-food promotion.
2. Carmax
The slow clap is normally used as a sarcastic criticism of the thing you’re “applauding” … and it forms the entire basis of the Carmax ad.
1. Heinz
This ad relies on a fart joke. What more need be said?
