The 10 worst US summer movies of 2016

Summer 2016 was one of the worst summers for mainstream US movies in a long time.
Besides a few standouts like “Captain America: Civil War” and “Finding Dory,” this summer was filled with critically-reviled flops. Overall ticket sales were down 10% from last year’s summer run.
INSIDER went through the box-office numbers and Rotten Tomatoes scores of films released in the months of May through August to find the worst of summer 2016. Movies are ranked according to a combination of averaged critic and fan scores with box-office totals taken into account. If a film massively underperformed at the box office, it’s higher on the list.
Keep reading to see the worst movies of summer 2016.
Averaged Rotten Tomatoes Score: 47%
Worldwide box office: $577.6 million
This was a bummer. After the failure of 'Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,' Warner Brothers needed a hit to right its DC Extended Universe. Based on the trailers, it looked like WB had a surefire win with 'Suicide Squad,' the story of a bunch of villains teaming up to take down more bad guys.
However, the final product is a tonally confused mess that's the product of too many cooks in the kitchen. 'Suicide Squad' was certainly a step up from 'Batman v. Superman.' However, that's not saying a lot.
Most Brutal Review:'So much happens in David Ayer's DC Comics adaptation Suicide Squad that by the end, it's as if you've seen nothing.' -Stephanie Zacherek, TIME Magazine
Averaged Rotten Tomatoes Score: 47%
Worldwide box office: $320.9 million
The film, in which the band of magicians unite for another heist, was deemed unexciting and unmemorable. Still, it managed to connect with a huge audience around the world. Star power, especially with names as big as Daniel Radcliffe and Mark Ruffalo, can still get you somewhere. The movie was especially big enough in China, where it was shot, that Lionsgate is now planning a Chinese spinoff.
Most Brutal Review:'Based solely on merit, Now You See Me 2 is a sequel that should never have been made.' - James Berardinelli, ReelViews
Averaged Rotten Tomatoes Score: 50.5%
Worldwide box office: $352.6 million
Despite a powerhouse cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Christoph Waltz, and Margot Robbie, the film barely resonated. It's a bland reboot that also happened to fall in the shadow of the far superior 'The Jungle Book,' which came out in April. Stick to the animated Disney version instead.
Most Brutal Review: 'The Legend of Tarzan plays as if a dog ate part of the script.' -David Edelstein, New York Magazine
Averaged Rotten Tomatoes Score: 52.5%
Worldwide box office: $433.5 million
'Warcraft' was directed by Duncan Jones ('Moon,' 'Source Code'), who is a die hard fan of 'World of Warcraft.' For him, directing this was not a cash grab but rather a genuine passion project. However, his ambitions did not work out. The film received dismal reviews and was virtually ignored in the United States, grossing $47.2 million domestically.
Some could say it was probably a little too late for the movie which was in production for a decade. Still, plenty enjoyed the film overseas, where 'Warcraft' made most of its money. That's the only reason this isn't higher on the list.
Most Brutal Review:'A grotesque, funhouse reflection of modern blockbuster cinema, the film is truly a staggering failure, and there's no joy to be found in its profound awfulness...' -David Ehrlich, Indiewire
Averaged Rotten Tomatoes score: 41.5%
Worldwide box office: $294.5 million
2010's 'Alice in Wonderland' grossed over $1 billion worldwide, so it makes sense that Disney greenlit a sequel. While main stars Johnny Depp and Mia Wasikowska returned for the sequel, Tim Burton didn't return to direct. Again, time may not have been on this film's side. Disney waited an entire six years to bring 'Through the Looking Glass' to theatres.
Most Brutal Review:'As Alice battles roiling oceans, travels through time, storms the red castle and tries to save the space-time continuum -- all in an attempt to rescue the Mad Hatter's family -- it becomes apparent that no one actually cares.' -Jeffrey M. Anderson, Las Vegas Weekly
Averaged Rotten Tomatoes Score: 45.5%
Worldwide box office: $240.6 million
Watching the classic cartoon characters in full CGI is strange. Seeing Bebop and Rocksteady come to life is equally odd. Even stranger is both the existence and demand for this sequel to be made. It didn't come close to matching the $493.3 million gross of its 2014 predecessor.
Most Brutal Review:'...a torturous mindf**k for any sentient being over the age of infancy.' -Peter Travers, Rolling Stone
Averaged Rotten Tomatoes Score: 32.5%
Worldwide box office: $382.2 million
What a let down. Both audiences and critics agreed that the long-awaited 'Independence Day' film was a clunker. While the original remains a classic, Hollywood overestimated how much everyone needed a sequel. After a low box office (the original made over $800 million back in 1996), 'Resurgence' certainly went off quietly into the night.
Perhaps an unspoken issue is that the film wasn't able to get Will Smith to reprise the role that made him a movie star in the first place.
Most Brutal Review:'It's a non-movie, an insult to the blockbuster genre, and should stand only as a perfect example of Hollywood's more glaring deficiencies as an industry.' -David Sims, The Atlantic
Averaged Rotten Tomatoes Score: 47.5%
Worldwide box office: $22.3 million
Despite a chariot race that has been described as thrilling, the remake of the 1959 best picture Oscar winner, which was already a remake of the 1925 silent movie of the same name, turned out to be the biggest flop of the summer. It also proved that audiences are becoming less and less interested in sword-and-sandal epics.
Most Brutal Review:'What it lacks most of all is a convincing reason to exist.' -Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times
Averaged Rotten Tomatoes Score: 25.5%
Worldwide box office: $315 million
The 'Ice Age' franchise has miraculously soldiered on for the past 14 years. After five installments, the series is finally starting to lose interest. Considered 'unoriginal' and 'unfunny' by critics, 'Collision Course' is the lowest-grossing of the franchise. Yeah, it hasn't even made more than the first film in the series.
Most Brutal Review:'You're not necessarily rooting for the asteroid, but you're not exactly rooting against it, either.' -Devan Coggan, Entertainment Weekly
Averaged Rotten Tomatoes Score: 25.5%
Worldwide box office: $17.2 million
Two time Oscar winning actor and 'House of Cards' heavyweight Kevin Spacey spends his precious time on a movie where he is transformed into a talking cat. It was a half-baked and derivative idea from the start.
Most Brutal Review:'Let's just say I have been to wakes that have elicited more laughs.' -Susan Wloszczyna, RogerEbert.com
